Consultation

LAHORE: A consultation was organised here in light of recent legislative developments vis-à-vis the proposed Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill 2019 currently being reviewed and vetted by Federal Ministry of Human Rights.

Prior to the consultation, a rights group held a meeting of a working group to provide specific provisions within the new law that requires improvement. Resulting recommendations were finalised after consultation with members of Christian religious leadership, civil society representatives and legal experts. The group comprised: Dr Alexander John Malik, Dr Yaqoob Khan Bangash, Jamshed Rehmatullah, Kashif Aslam and Mr Pete Jacob.

The meeting was followed by a consultation with community leaders. During the consultation, Mr Peter Jacob briefed participants on the feedback consolidated by experts during earlier meetings. Mr Jacob elaborated on the object and background of each suggested amendment.

Asad Jamal, Advocate of the Lahore High Court and human rights activist, expressed his support for, and agreement with, the recommended changes. He said, “There is a need to remove all references to British laws from domestic legislation on Christian marriage & divorce. For an independent and sovereign country like Pakistan, reliance on laws of other countries is unacceptable and a violation of the principle of parliamentary supremacy”.

Reverend Javaid Gill (Advocate) emphasised that the proposed draft needed thorough review to remove incongruities and incorporate changes to make it compatible with human rights standards and justice in matrimonial affairs.