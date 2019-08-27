Dengue control lab set up at GCU

LAHORE: A Wolbachia based dengue control laboratory was established here at Government College University (GCU) with a grant of Rs 14.18 million by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

On his last working day as regular Vice Chancellor of the GCU Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah along with the senior faculty members inaugurated the laboratory constructed for research project entitled “Development of Wolbachia based dengue control strategy to suppress and replace local mosquito vectors from Pakistan”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nusrat Jahan of the GCU Zoology Department said research work in this project required advanced equipment such as qPCR and Microinjection System to induce Wolbachia in Aedes aegypti vector, the major vector of dengue in Pakistan. The purchase of Microinjection System was under progress, while qPCR had been purchased, she added. Dr Jahan explained Wolbachia based vector control strategy would be cost effective, sustainable and environmental friendly and it would prevent tremendous cost of insecticides.

Meanwhile, according to a press release an Old Ravian on Monday donated the 150-year-old historical picture of great educationist, Dr Gottlieb Wilhelm Leitner, PhD, LLD, DOL (1840-1899) to GCU.

Akmal Soomro, a student of PhD at University of the Punjab, Lahore handed over the historical picture to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at a ceremony at the latter’s office. The picture dated back to 1870-71 is the only available picture of Dr Lietner where can be seen with students and teachers of Government College Lahore at the Havelli Dhyan Singh, (Walled City) where the Government College Lahore was first established in 1864. Dr Lienter was appointed the founding principal of the Government College Lahore at the age 24.

Akmal Soomro found this historical picture in the British Archives during his research on colonial education structure of sub-continent. Vice Chancellor Prof Shah expressed gratitude to Soomro, saying that this historical picture was not available in the University records. He directed the Chief Librarian to take necessary measures to preserve this picture for the future generations. Speaking on the occasion, Soomro said Dr Leitner rendered invaluable contributions in laying the foundations of modern education in Punjab and in fact all our government educational institutions flowed from the foundations Dr Leitner laid.