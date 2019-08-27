close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Austerity committee meets

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that for the approval of recommendations of the austerity committee, departmental performance will also be made a benchmark.

These views were expressed by him while presiding over the first meeting of austerity committee for the financial year 2019-20 in committee room of the Finance Department here Monday. During the meeting a seven-point agenda was presented which included purchase of vehicles for Health and Education Departments and provision of offices for attaining proficiency in villages for metal craft. While giving approval for purchase of ambulances for Health Department, the minister directed that instead of increasing unnecessary expenses, the department should focus on its better performance and effective usage of present resources.

Provision of public services relating to social sector department will be subject to the condition for showing betterment in the provision of public services. Extension in the public buildings and buildings for new offices will be approved after reviewing the output of the departments according to infrastructure master plan of the Punjab government. Later, the minister took a briefing from the adviser on financial affairs of Agriculture Department on E-Agriculture Credit Scheme.

