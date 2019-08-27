close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Seminar on disability, development

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza has direct

ed the university officials that all the buildings in future must be wheel-chair-friendly. She said this while addressing a seminar “Disability & Development” held at the university on Monday. A delegation of Mainstream Association Japan visited LCWU, met with the VC Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and participated in the seminar. The speakers at the seminar shared experience of independent living in Japan with the students of LCWU’s City and Regional Planning (CRP) Department. The students showed keen interest in planning system of Japan for barrier-free mobility of physically challenged persons. Prof Bushra Mirza also said physically challenged persons were given equal opportunities at LCWU. Prof Dr Intesar Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology and Prof Dr M Atiq-ur-Rahman, Chairperson of CRP Department and Japanese delegation led by Mr Koji Kawazoe and Mr Misayuki Hirata, Mr Kenchi Murata, Mr Takeshi Kotani, Mr Junichi Kimura were present on the occasion.

