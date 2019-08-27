IG for action against drug dealers

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan has said officers should take action under their supervision against drug dealers, especially involved in ice drug and other heinous crimes.

The IGP directed for conducting intelligence based operations, especially in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels to breakdown the network of drug dealers and weekly report of these operations be sent to Central Police Office.

He showed grave concern over death of a young man due to ice drug and said a full-fledged operation should be launched taking the matter as a test case and taking into account all aspects of the matter.

He said it has become a challenge for police now that the murderers of uncle and nephew in Millat Park is still at large and directed the officers to arrest the murderers as early as possible. He was speaking at Central Police Office here on Monday.

Addl IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani, CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, DIG operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and DIG Investigation Dr Inaam Waheed along with other officers were present. The IGP said senior officers should pay surprise visits to police stations for improving the working of police stations. He said inspection should be done regularly and officers should gain better performance and results from their subordinates deputed in police stations. He said service delivery to general public should be ensured by dispensing tasks of police stations equally by utilising all available resources so that trust between police and public might be improved.