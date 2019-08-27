Governor honours women for outstanding achievements

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that no country could remain backward if its women are given opportunities under level-playing field.

Addressing the 8th Edition of ‘Laurels of Honour Awards’ conducted by Women Chamber Commerce and Industry at Governor's House Monday, the governor said that in Pakistan, immense talent existed in youths and women who could play a vital role in the progress of the country.

Twenty-three women who have made their mark in various walks of life were conferred with Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Laurels of Honour Awards by the governor. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that he had always welcomed the WCCI because the presence of leading women had been a source of encouragement and strength.

He said it was a welcome sign to see that women were at forefront in all the sectors, including health, education, business, and predicted that by next 15 to 20 years, Pakistan would be ruled by women.

“I have no doubt that in next 15 to 20 years, Pakistan will be ruled by women’ said the governor. Chamber’s Founding President Dr Shehla Akram on the occasion explained that how did WCCI select these women for the awards.

“Pakistan is full of women who have done unique work” she said. WCCI President Dr Faiza Amjad said the body believed in the economic empowerment of women. She stated that the ceremony had been organised to celebrate the accomplishments of women who had attained distinction in their respective fields and succeeded despite difficulties in their ways.

Among key award winners Syeda Henna Babar Ali received Business Excellence Award of the year. Syeda Henna Babar Ali works for a private group and also serves on boards and works with senior management of the group. Her focus is pursuing philanthropic activities in girl’s education and nature conservation. As a passionate learner who believes that education is a lifelong learning process, Henna wrote her first Urdu poem at the age of 9.

She authored one book of Urdu poetry and nine of English, for which she has received recognition and awards. She composed music and developed three CDs for free distribution. Dr Shehla Javed Akram received ‘Woman of Power and Influence.’ Dr Shehla is the founder and CEO of the first ever private health care hospital. She is the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, a leading name in the pharmaceuticals manufacturing. As the founder of the first ever WCCI, her contribution toward promoting women entrepreneurship are inspiring. She has been the thought leader in the history of Pakistan to start WCCI.

Ayesha Manzoor Wattoo received States Women of the year award whereas Ammara Awais got Woman of the Year Award. Aima Baig and Samar Khan won Young Talent of the Year and Sports Award of the Year respectively. Parveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab Governor also attended the ceremony.