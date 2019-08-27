close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Minister reviews security arrangements

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Information, Culture, Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal visited different Imambargahs to monitor security arrangements here on Monday.

The minister visited areas including Zafar Colony, Sadaat Colony, Kali Kothi along with other places of his constituency and reviewed security and other arrangements with regard to Muharram. Officers from police, Solid Waste Management, Wasa, Lesco and other government institutions accompanied the minister.

Talking to general public during his visit, he said the spirit of brotherhood and peace will have to be maintained at any cost during Muharram and everybody will have to play his positive role in promoting spirit of brotherhood, tolerance and patience.

