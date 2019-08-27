close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

CM for joint efforts to overcome polio

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the departments concerned to launch a vigorous polio eradication campaign adding that effective measures are being taken in this regard.

He said that 100 percent implementation of anti-polio plan should be ensured and polio teams should be monitored in the field. He made it clear that negligence would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken in case of any negligence. We will win fight against polio and the children will be saved from this deadly disease, he added. The parents should administer anti-polio drops to their children. This disease will be overcome with collective efforts as it is a national issue, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore