CM for joint efforts to overcome polio

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the departments concerned to launch a vigorous polio eradication campaign adding that effective measures are being taken in this regard.

He said that 100 percent implementation of anti-polio plan should be ensured and polio teams should be monitored in the field. He made it clear that negligence would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken in case of any negligence. We will win fight against polio and the children will be saved from this deadly disease, he added. The parents should administer anti-polio drops to their children. This disease will be overcome with collective efforts as it is a national issue, he added.