Imran’s brave stance on Kashmir will force India to kneel down: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address has presented the case of Kashmiri people bravely and in an argumentative and convincing manner.

Imran Khan has truly narrated and portrayed the reality of Kashmir issue before the world community. The chief minister said that the prime minister had done full justice with regard to representation of innocent Kashmiri people on all fora.

The shrewdness and cleverness of Modi government has been exposed before the world. The brave and courageous viewpoint of Imran Khan adopted on Kashmir issue will force India to kneel down, added Usman Buzdar. Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who holds complete understanding and prudence of Kashmir issue in its true perspective. The chief minister said that we will never leave Kashmiri people isolated. We will express solidarity with the people of Kashmir befittingly on Friday and the whole nation will come out for the Kashmiri people to show sympathy and solidarity in large congregations.