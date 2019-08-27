Indonesia picks Borneo island for new capital

JAKARTA: Indonesia will move its capital to the eastern edge of jungle-clad Borneo island, President Joko Widodo said on Monday, as the country shifts its political heart away from congested and sinking megalopolis Jakarta.

The proposed location -- near the regional cities of Balikpapan and Samarinda -- is an area at "minimal" risk of natural disasters, where the government already owns some 180,000 hectares of land, he added.

"The location is very strategic -- it’s in the centre of Indonesia and close to urban areas," Widodo said in a televised speech. "The burden Jakarta is holding right now is too heavy as the centre of governance, business, finance, trade and services," he added.

The announcement ends months of speculation about whether Widodo would follow through on the long-mooted plan -- it was floated by the newly independent country’s founding father Sukarno more than half a century ago.