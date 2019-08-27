Third Rohingya shot dead in BD

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police shot dead a third Rohingya refugee on Monday after they were accused of the murder of a ruling party official that has sparked anger among the local population.
Nearly a million Rohingya live in squalid camps in south-east Bangladesh, 740,000 of whom fled a 2017 military offensive against the Muslim minority in Myanmar. Police said Mohammed Hasan, a suspected Rohingya "dacoit" or gang member, was shot dead after he allegedly opened fire at officers during a raid to arrest him at Jadimura refugee camp.
"He is an accused in the murder of Omar Faruk," local police chief Prodeep Kumar Das told AFP, referring to a ruling Awami League party youth wing official who was shot in the head by suspected Rohingya criminals on Thursday.
