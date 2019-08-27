Flawless Ko storms to Canada victory

TORONTO: World number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea stormed to a five-shot victory in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday, producing her fourth consecutive bogey-free round to claim the 16th title of her professional career.

The 24-year-old from Seoul delivered another flawless performance at Magna Golf Club outside Toronto in the latest milestone of a season which has included two major championship victories at the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship. Ko’s final round eight-under-par 64 left her at 26 under, five shots clear of final round partner Nicole Broch Larsen, who finished with a three-under-par 69 to close on 21 under for second.

In a see-saw final round, it was Broch Larsen who made the first move, notching a birdie on the opening hole to move to 19 under before Ko recorded her first birdie of the day to regain a share of the lead on the sixth.

Ko then moved a shot clear with a further birdie on the eighth before Broch Larsen responded with her second birdie as both players reached the turn at 20 under. But Ko gained a decisive advantage on the 10th, making another birdie as Broch Larsen bogeyed, suddenly handing the Korean a two-shot cushion that she never relinquished.