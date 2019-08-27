Softball Asia wants softball to prosper in Pakistan: WBSC Secretary

KARACHI: Softball Asia wants softball to prosper in Pakistan and all other Asian countries so that Asian teams become a force in the international arena, said World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Secretary Dato Beng Choo Low.

The WBSC Secretary attended the closing ceremony of Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic, which concluded here at Karachi Gymkhana. Senior Instructor Michael Alan Renney said that Pakistan coaches are highly talented and if properly groomed they can help Pakistan establish a side that would be counted among the top teams of the world.

Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) Ambassador Faryal Gohar, Chairperson Tehmina Asif, Japan Consul General Toshikazu Isomura, Malaysian Consul General Khairul Nazran Abdul Rehman, Hockey Olympian Islahuddin, CEO Hankook Omar Saeed, SFP President Haider Khan Lehri, Secretary Asif Azeem, and Director Coaching Clinic Zeeshan Merchant were also present on the occasion.

The WBSC Secretary said that Pakistan coaches learnt rules, regulations and modern techniques during the course and they would now be able to coach their association and department teams more efficiently.

“It was really good to see interest of women in the coaching course. I believe they have learnt a lot from the course,” Beng Choo Low said. Michael Alan Renney along with Malaysian coaches Hanifa Muhammad Hamid and Noor Hajr conducted the three-day coaching clinic