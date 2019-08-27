Bumrah leads India to rout of West Indies in first Test

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: Jasprit Bumrah led a devastating fast bowling assault in routing the West Indies for 100 to earn India a crushing 318-run victory in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

Set an improbable target of 419 after Virat Kohli declared the tourists’ second innings at 343 for seven in mid-afternoon, the hosts were demolished in 26.5 overs for their lowest Test innings total ever against India with Bumrah returning the outstanding figures of five for seven off eight overs.

Four of his victims were comprehensively bowled in an irresistible spell in which he displayed a previously unseen ability by him to swing the ball both ways. “I’ve been working a lot on this aspect of my game and I am really happy to see how it worked out today,” he said.

“I was a bit stiff in the first innings but it all came out well today.” Ishant Sharma supported Bumrah brilliantly in sharing the new ball, taking three for 31 to finish with eight wickets in the match.

Mohammed Shami chipped in with two wickets which reduced the West Indies to 50 for nine and it took some big hitting from Kemar Roach, who top-scored with 38, to double his side’s total. It was Sharma who ended Roach’s resistance and sealed victory via a top-edged hook to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

West Indies won toss

India 1st Innings 297 (A Rahane 81; K Roach 4-66, S Gabriel 3-71)

West Indies 1st Innings 222 (R Chase 48; I Sharma 5-43)

India 2nd Innings

K L Rahul b Chase 38

M Agarwal lbw Chase 16

C Pujara b Roach 25

*V Kohli c Campbell b Chase 51

A Rahane c Holder b Gabriel 102

H Vihari c Hope b Holder 93

†R Pant c sub (K Paul) b Chase 7

R Jadeja not out 1

Extras (b 6, lb 4) 10

Total (7 wickets dec; 112.3 overs) 343

Fall: 1-30, 2-73, 3-81, 4-187, 5-322, 6-336, 7-343

Did not bat: I Sharma, M Shami, J Bumrah

Bowling: Roach 20-8-29-1; Gabriel 16-3-63-1; Chase 38-5-132-4; Holder 18.3-4-45-1; Cummins 7-1-20-0; Campbell 6-0-20-0; Brathwaite 7-0-24-0

West Indies 2nd Innings

K Brathwaite c Pant b Bumrah 1

J Campbell b Bumrah 7

S Brooks lbw Sharma 2

D Bravo b Bumrah 2

S Hetmyer c Rahane b Sharma 1

R Chase b Shami 12

†S Hope b Bumrah 2

*J Holder b Bumrah 8

K Roach c Pant b Sharma 38

S Gabriel c Pant b Shami 0

M Cummins not out 19

Extras (lb 7, nb 1) 8

Total (all out; 26.5 overs) 100

Fall: 1-7, 2-10, 3-10, 4-13, 5-15, 6-26, 7-37, 8-50, 9-50, 10-100

Bowling: Sharma 9.5-1-31-3 (1 nb); Bumrah 8-4-7-5; Jadeja 4-0-42-0; Shami 5-3-13-2

Result: India won by 318 runs

Man of the Match: Ajinkya Rahane (India)

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England) and Rod Tucker (Australia). Match referee: David Boon (Australia)