Tall goalkeepers are more effective: Shahid

KARACHI: Olympian Shahid Ali Khan has said that the next training camp for the goalkeepers would be organised after two or three months.

While talking to ‘The News’, he said it would be a normal practice to hold goalkeepers’ camp so that the progress of goalkeepers did not stop. “This way we will have talented and skillful goal keepers,” he added.

He returned to Lahore on Monday to supervise the short training camp of the five goalkeepers whom he recommended for the senior hockey team’s training camp. He said that he has also recommended three goalkeepers for the junior team.

The gold medallist of 1984 Los Angeles Olympics said that he had recommended to PHF that those should be trained at the goalkeepers’ academy who had good height, around 5 feet 11 inches. “Tall goalkeepers are able to save the short corners. They are more effective in attacking games,” he said. He said that junior goalkeepers Usman and Abdullah have good height.

Shahid further said that he would join the national senior team’s training camp after two weeks in Lahore to give final touches to the training of those three goalkeepers whom Pakistan team management selected.