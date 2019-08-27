Ijaz Ahmed appointed Pakistan U19 head coach

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Test batsman Ijaz Ahmed as the head coach of the Pakistan under-19 team for three years.

Ijaz has been in coaching since 2009, having served as the head coach of Pakistan A and the under-19s. He also took up the head coach’s role with the national men’s side in 2010 during his stint as an assistant coach.

Ijaz will also work very closely with the Pakistan under-16s and Pakistan A sides and will assume charge following the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019, to be played in Colombo from September 5 to 14.

His first assignment is likely to be the ‘A’ team eight-nation T20 tournament in Kenya next month. Other international assignments this season are the under-16s home series against Bangladesh, which starts in October, ACC Emerging Teams’ Asia Cup in Bangladesh in November and the Under-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa.

Ijaz was chosen for the assignment following a robust recruitment process in which a number of high-profile and quality former international cricketers were interviewed by Wasim Khan and Mudassar Nazar.

“I am thankful to the PCB for trusting me with the important responsibility of grooming and nurturing the future stars of Pakistan cricket. Junior cricket is a lifeline for any cricketing nation,” said Ijaz.