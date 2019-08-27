Targeting polio

Within around 24 hours, since Sunday, Pakistan has reported five more cases of polio in the country, taking the total up to 58 for this year so far compared to 12 in 2018. Three new cases have been reported from three different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two from Hyderabad. KP had resumed its anti-polio drive after a four month gap caused by events in April this year when a fake video showing children falling sick after taking the polio drops created widespread panic and 45,000 children were brought to hospitals in Peshawar alone. Officials say much more awareness needs to be raised and a realisation built that polio is a disease that can cripple a child for life and leave behind lasting deformities. All the children affected are under three years old and had received no previous doses of the vaccine. Officials are stressing that multiple doses are essential to prevent polio and stop it from occurring.

The figures we are seeing indicate that Pakistan has slipped back badly from its position last year when 12 cases were reported and the year before that, when the figure stood in single digits. We had come so very close to eradicating polio and joining the majority of countries in the world that have already done so. Only Afghanistan alongside Pakistan remains endemic for the disease. It is obviously necessary that the country take a deep, thoughtful look at what has been going so badly wrong since the previous year. Administrators in KP say the policy of registering cases against parents who refused has backfired and created more anger among citizens in a state where people through habit do not trust governments or officialdom. Refusals have risen to over 700,000 in a few years.

Health experts also say a change in strategy is required. The Pakistan Paediatric Association in Peshawar has said that its doctors should be involved in the anti polio effort and that pockets where incidence of the disease is particularly high, such as Bannu, be isolated and targeted first of all. We should be able to learn from all the other countries in the region which have succeeded in eliminating polio; they include India, Bangladesh and Nepal. The right formula must be found. The continued occurrence of polio is unacceptable and we need to make a commitment to keep all our children safe for the future.