Continuing torment

Fear appears to be the dominant sentiment in the territory of Indian-occupied Kashmir, 21 days after it was effectively annexed into the Indian union through the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution. A lockdown has continued in many areas since then, despite the New Delhi government’s claims of a return to normalcy. Rahul Gandhi, who attempted to lead an opposition delegation on a visit to Srinagar but was sent back soon after landing at the airport, has in a tweet said that there is no semblance of normalcy in the valley and no access to its people even for top political leaders of India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made an address to the nation on Monday evening specifically on Kashmir, emphasising the need to stand by the distressed people of the valley. He has also made a call for the nation to gather, presumably outside their homes and workplaces, on Friday at noon. We do, however, need to move beyond symbols and gestures and generate momentum that could bring some kind of final breakthrough. It is a welcome sign that the international media has begun to sense the gravity of the situation. More and more headlines concerning Kashmir and the situation of its people have begun to appear in major publications. They speak of parents too afraid to send children to school, of a clash between a possible militant and a police official a few days ago in which there was at least one death and of a few government officials and the orders from the centre scuttling to work and then dashing home again. Posters had appeared in Srinagar calling for a protest march. Most have been torn down and the blockade of Srinagar has been intensified.

For Kashmiris, whose territory has also been torn apart into two portions, there appears to be little immediate hope of change. Their best option seems to be to continue to try and reach the outside world through whatever means are possible and convince it that intervention is essential. There is a real risk that far greater violence may yet break out in Kashmir once people take to the streets. It is almost inevitable that they will do so. New Delhi’s insistence that there is a completely normal state of affairs in Kashmir is being challenged more widely by the international media and international watchdog groups. Several of these groups have been denied free access to ordinary Kashmiris. We must hope the world is realising that this situation is a truly perilous one and cannot be resolved without outside help. Judging by the tone of Indian analysts, there is also a real risk that New Delhi may attempt to escalate the situation. Acton must be taken before that happens for the safety of the entire region and the millions who live there.