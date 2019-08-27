Illegal construction?

The federal government has passed an ordinance to limit construction of high-rise buildings within 15km of airports. I would like to highlight the construction of four high-rise buildings near Peshawar International Airport on Old Bara Road. Ironically the buildings are under construction against the PDA building by-laws, with no required parking, no free space and higher than the allowed height and closer to the main road, against the rules.

I have complained to the PDA and NAB but so far no one has taken any interest in these illegal constructions in Peshawar. Now I would like to request the CAA and the KP CM to inspect the construction of these residential buildings right next to the airport runway in Peshawar and to see if the constructions adhere to the PDA building by-laws.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar