Tue Aug 27, 2019
August 27, 2019

Green shade

Newspost

 
August 27, 2019

It is unfortunate that, in the name of development, it has became a practice to cut trees .There are a number of benefits of planting trees on roadsides. They not only comfort pedestrians and travellers, but also play a role in the stability of the environment. Roadside trees give shade from the sun, act as umbrellas during the rainy season, serve as bus shelters and prevent roads from erosion.

The National Highway Authority as well as the Motorways Authority must launch a campaign for sowing saplings on our roadsides. It is also the responsibility of the forestry department of the government and every individual to plant trees.

Suhail Ahmed Abro

Jamshoro

