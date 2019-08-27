Relief for Kashmir

We should immediately establish relief supply camps all over the country. Pakistan’s embassies and Pakistanis abroad in the world’s major capitals should also come to the aid of our Indian-held Kashmiri brethren who are desperately in need of medicine, baby milk and food supplies due to the prolonged curfew imposed there by the Indian military.

The International Red Cross and other HR organisations and NGOs should be contacted to urgently deliver such relief supplies to the locked up Kashmiris. We should donate most generously to minimise the appalling catastrophe that has befallen our Kashmiri brethren and provide them with some solace in their hour of need and grief.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi