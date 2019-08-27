close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 27, 2019

Relief for Kashmir

Newspost

 
August 27, 2019

We should immediately establish relief supply camps all over the country. Pakistan’s embassies and Pakistanis abroad in the world’s major capitals should also come to the aid of our Indian-held Kashmiri brethren who are desperately in need of medicine, baby milk and food supplies due to the prolonged curfew imposed there by the Indian military.

The International Red Cross and other HR organisations and NGOs should be contacted to urgently deliver such relief supplies to the locked up Kashmiris. We should donate most generously to minimise the appalling catastrophe that has befallen our Kashmiri brethren and provide them with some solace in their hour of need and grief.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost