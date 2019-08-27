close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
August 27, 2019

Justice for all

Newspost

 
This refers to the letter ‘Speedy justice’ (Aug 24) by Hashim Abro. The establishment of model courts was wise decision there is no any doubt in it. I wish and pray the justice system of our country touches the heights.

If all stakeholders and heads of institutions pay attention to their institutions, our public will trust the institution too. We must act with sincerity towards this end.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana

