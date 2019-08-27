close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
August 27, 2019

Bad roads

Newspost

 
August 27, 2019

The deteriorating condition of roads in the Karachi Administration Society have become a nuisance for the residents. This is a populous area, and it also has mosques, a newspaper office, banks, health facilities, restaurants and educational institutions.

A family park in the locality is also in a bad condition and needs immediate attention. I urge the authorities concerned to tackle the situation in a way that will give some relief to the residents.

Sohail Ahmed Saqib

Karachi

