tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The deteriorating condition of roads in the Karachi Administration Society have become a nuisance for the residents. This is a populous area, and it also has mosques, a newspaper office, banks, health facilities, restaurants and educational institutions.
A family park in the locality is also in a bad condition and needs immediate attention. I urge the authorities concerned to tackle the situation in a way that will give some relief to the residents.
Sohail Ahmed Saqib
Karachi
The deteriorating condition of roads in the Karachi Administration Society have become a nuisance for the residents. This is a populous area, and it also has mosques, a newspaper office, banks, health facilities, restaurants and educational institutions.
A family park in the locality is also in a bad condition and needs immediate attention. I urge the authorities concerned to tackle the situation in a way that will give some relief to the residents.
Sohail Ahmed Saqib
Karachi