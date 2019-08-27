Director Military Lands & Cantonment Chaired a meeting at regional Office regarding issues arose during rain

Karachi: In the context of the recent rains in Karachi, a conference of all the Cantonment Executive Officers, chaired by the Director Military Lands and Cantonment Karachi Region was held at the Regional Office of Military Lands and Cantonments to assess the situation. Problems arising during the rains and their remedial measures were reviewed. One of the key points that became the focus of this conference was the arrangement in the civil municipal areas adjacent to the area of ??cantonments, because all roads and rainfall streams are connected in the same order, even if these areas are not functioning properly, the Cantonment Boards will not achieve some good results despite their best efforts. During the conference, Director Military Lands and Cantonments, Karachi Region issued the following instruction / guidelines to all the Cantonment Executive Officers to carry out cleanliness and drainage in Cantonment areas effectively:-

1. Areas affected by rainfall to be identified on the cantonments map. 2. The reasons for each affected area to be explained in detail. 3. A comprehensive plan will be put in place to eliminate these reasons, which will be implemented immediately. 4. A comprehensive coordination mechanism will be established with the relevant municipal bodies to ensure effective implementation.***