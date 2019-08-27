CS orders implementation of code of conduct during Muharram

In a high-level meeting on the law and order situation of the province during Muharram-ul-Haram, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has asked the district administration to take strict measures to implement the code of conduct during Muharram to maintain peace and sectarian harmony.

The meeting was attended by the Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmed Shallwani, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Secretary Haroon Ahmed, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and all the deputy commissioners, DIGs and SSPs of Karachi. Other divisional commissioners and DIGs participated in the meeting via video link.

The meeting offered Fateha for the late DSP Khanpur Rao Shafiqullah who was martyred during the operation to recover Sindhi folk singer Jigar Jalal in Shikarpur. The IGP and the commissioner briefed the meeting on security arrangements and administrative measures for Muharram respectively.

The IGP informed the meeting that there were 2,015 Imambargahs in the province, including 342 in Karachi, 590 in Hyderabad, 138 in Mirpurkhas, 107 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 374 in Sukkur and 464 in Larkana divisions. It was told that the Sindh government would provide complete security to every Muharram procession by deploying over 71,000 policemen in addition to some 8,000 Rangers across the province.

The Karachi commissioner stated that he had held separate meetings with the K-Electric (KE) and Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) authorities and directed them to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and water during the Muharram. Other divisional commissioners and DIGs also informed the meeting about their arrangements for Muharram.

The chief secretary directed the divisional commissioners to ensure repair/patch work of roads, where necessary, lifting of debris and solid waste, and removal of other obstructions from areas that had been designated as routes of processions and Majalis.

Shah also directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to establish control rooms by deputing focal persons for civic agencies, including the KE, KWSB, Water & Sanitation Agency, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, Sukkur Electric Power Company and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, and the health department.

The chief secretary also directed the home department and commissioners to install CCTV cameras along the routes of processions. He also directed the relevant officers to publicise the alternative routes during Muharram processions.