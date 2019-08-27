Family expo to be held to support charity projects

To support two charitable projects of the provision of informal education in conflict-hit neighbourhoods and providing shelter and education to orphan children, a group of businessmen have been organising the third Family Expo and National Talent Award on October 26 and 27 at the Expo Centre.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday, All Pakistan Bussiness Forum leaders, Sohail Aziz and Irfan Allahwala, accompanied by Umair Ahmed, a representative of the Baithak School Network, and Syed Muhammad Younas, a representative of the Aghosh Homes, said that income generated from the event would be donated to the two charities.

The Baithak School Network, a flagship project of the Society for Educational Welfare (SEW), is currently operating 138 schools for the underprivileged student with over 14,000 enrollments across Pakistan and had over 450,000 alumni.

The Aghosh Homes, a project of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, has been running 12 centres where they have over 1,000 orphans getting accommodation and quality education. They are currently working on a mega project, Aghosh Home, in District Matiari, Hala, where over 200 orphan children will be admitted from across the province on the basis of merit.

The organisations had been working to promote education and induct social values for the betterment of individuals to flourish a healthy society, speakers at the press conference said.

The speakers said that the first and second events held in 2014 and 2017 attracted thousands of visitors of all ages. Dozens of exhibitors from lifestyle products sectors, including kids products, education, technology, fashion and consumer goods, would participate in the event.