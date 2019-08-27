VCs agree to engage students in peace-building efforts on varsity campuses

In a high-level meeting on Monday, vice-chancellors and representatives of various public and private sector universities of Sindh acknowledged that students were the real stakeholders of the varsities and needed to be engaged in the peace-building process on campuses.

They observed that sustainable peace on campuses and in cities would only be possible when real stakeholders got the ownership and they were listened to by the authorities concerned. They agreed to give ownership to students and decided to engage them in different activities other than curriculum activities.

They also decided to draft policies which made rooms to create space for students’ involvement in extra-curriculum activities so that their leadership qualities could be utilised with full potential.

The VCs agreed to have rational policies for the students and dialogues with them to address the problems and grievances they faced. They also observed that tolerance and peace could not be established in the surroundings of the varsities until there was peace in the city.

Vice-Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the second meeting of the Inter University Consortium for the promotion of social sciences, arts and humanities at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Monday.

The national coordinator of the IUCPSS, Muhammad Murtaza Noor, briefed the audience about recommendations gathered from public and private sector universities and said that they would be soon published for the record.

The VC of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University, Lyari, Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch, VC Iqra University Dr Waseem Qazi, VC Dow University of Health Sciences Professor Dr M Saeed Quraishy, VC Sindh Medical University Karachi Professor Dr Tariq Rafi, VC Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, University of Law Justice (retd) Zia Pervez, VC Dawood University of Engineering Professor Dr Faiz Ullah Abbasi, VC Sindh University Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Executive Director Institute of Business Administration Professor Dr Farrukh Iqbal, Vice President (Academics) Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology Professor Dr Altaf Mukati, Director Usman Institute of Technology Dr Zahir Ali Syed, VC Shaheed Benair Bhutto Dewan University Dr Muhammad Auranzeb Khan, Director Metropolitan University Yousuf Ibn Hasan, Registrar Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education Captain (retd) Ahmed Zaheer, Registrar Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Syed Sarfaraz Ali, Huma Bukhari of the Newport Institute of Communications and Economics, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Indus University Sheema Haider and others attended the meeting.

Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr Tahir Ali, Dean of the Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, Professor Dr Nasir Sulman, Dean of the Faculty of Education, Professor Dr Rahila Ikram, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr Shahnaz Ghazi, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Studies, Dr Syed Asim Ali, adviser student’s affairs, members of the Student Advisory Council were also present on this occasion.

The participants acknowledged that violence incidents had fallen to almost zero at the educational institutions. Professor Dr Muhammad Burfat called for giving students’ representation on the senate and syndicate of the varsities.

He observed that after the 18th amendment, public sector universities were confused as they did not know whether they had to follow the Higher Education Commission Pakistan or the HEC Sindh. “The universities are facing deductions of grants from the HEC Pakistan, paying salaries, pensions, medical bills and other expenses on time are one of the biggest issues of the VCs and that is why providing facilities to students has become a dream for them.”

Professor Dr Burfat suggested that universities should carry out their activities as autonomous body and should not take any kind of pressures. Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch said society is on the decline and the role of universities has increased as they have play very key role in the uplifting of the society.

He added that we are making robots rather than intellectuals while the varsities’ real job is to create leadership. Dr Waseem Qazi mentioned that inequality in the society is one of the major causes of intolerance in the masses.

“We have to promote a justice and dialogue system in the society to create a culture of tolerance. The balance is missing from our daily lives and collective efforts are not being made to bring about changes in the society.”

Professor Dr Farrukh Iqbal suggested that campuses must have a healthy and positive environment for students so that they could establish friendly interaction with each other which would promote a culture of harmony in the university.

Professor Dr Tariq Rafi said that not only students, teachers too need to learn about tolerance and society has to give space to others, and only then would we have sustainable peace.

Professor Dr Faiz Ullah Abbasi stated that if the administration starts listening to students then they would be able to overcome their problems. Professor Dr Saeed Quraishy said that students should have unions but they must not be allowed to operate and work on political grounds.

Professor Dr Altaf Mukati recommended that swift and necessary changes be made in the syllabus and said that our curriculum must be up to date. Subjects like Islamiat must be taken seriously and taught by professional teachers rather than visiting faculty members or someone else.

Syed Sarfaraz Ali said that the SSUET works on the pattern set by the Aligarh University, India, and keen on producing leaders for tomorrow. Justice Zia Pervez said that outdoor sports create sportsmanship, harmony and team spirit and would play an important role in producing fruitful results.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that like Karachi University every higher educational institutions has different models of extra curriculum activities and almost everyone is using them for their students.

He observed that we have to give freedom to students so that they could raise their voices. As academicians, we have to give them the right direction so that they could use their energy positively and for the betterment of the varsities.