Man imprisoned for life for killing father-in-law

A model court on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of strangling his father-in-law to death.

District Malir Additional Sessions Judge Naveed Ahmed Soomro awarded 14 years imprisonment to Muhammad Haroon and ordered him to pay compensation of Rs2 million to the legal heirs of the deceased.

According to the prosecution, Haroon on November 7, 2016 gave a sedative drug in milk to his father-in-law and later strangled him to death. It added that his mother-in-law, who died during the trial, was also involved in the killing.

The case was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Ibrahim Hyderi police station.