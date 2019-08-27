Light to moderate rain likely in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has alerted the Karachiites to another spell of light to moderate rain in the city from Wednesday night to Friday evening, saying a low pressure area or rain-causing system has moved west/north-westwards.

The system now lies over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and is likely to reach north Rajasthan today.

“Under the influence of the this relatively weak monsoon system, light to moderate rain is expected in Karachi from Wednesday night till Thursday evening or maximum by Friday morning. It is a weaker system as compared to the previous two systems, so we are not expecting any heavy rain through this spell,” Director Met Karachi Shahid Abbas told The News on Monday.

An advisory issued on the PMD website also said rains/thundershower with isolated heavy falls were expected at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions from Tuesday night to Thursday, and at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Sibbi and Kalat divisions during the period.

But Director Met Karachi Shahid Abbas said they were expecting only 10 to 15 millimetres of rain in Karachi under the influence of the upcoming monsoon system but he added that even a good spell of moderate rain could cause trouble in the city.

Rainwater has still not been cleared from some of the areas of Karachi after the last rain that lashed at the city on August 10-11, 2019, resulting in over three dozen deaths due to electrocution and other rain-related incidents. The city’s sewerage and civic infrastructure has also not yet recovered after the devastating spell of rain.

The PMD official said that after the upcoming rain-causing system, they were expecting another monsoon low to be forming in the Bay of Bengal and moving towards Karachi in the first week of September 2019, but it would be a weaker system and would only cause a couple of millimetres of rain at the maximum. “By the mid of September 2019, monsoon activity would subside at least for Karachi,” he added.

International expert Jason Nicholls also mentioned rain for southeast Pakistan, including Karachi, on Wednesday and Thursday in his tweet, saying: “Scattered rains, locally heavy, from #Rajasthan & #Gujarat to #MadhyaPradesh into Wednesday. Rain reaches SE #Pakistan, including #Karachi, later Wednesday & Thursday. A low forms over N BOB Wednesday, likely enhancing rain in #Odisha to N #AndhraPradesh late this week”.