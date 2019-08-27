DSP’s nephew, SHO’s sister-in-law shot dead by burglars

The unrelenting robberies that have been plaguing the ordinary citizens across Karachi have not even spared the family members of police officials, who lost two of their loved ones in such incidents on Monday.

The nephew of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and the sister-in-law of a station house officer (SHO) were gunned down in separate incidents over resisting the attempts to rob their houses.

DSP Tariq Malik’s nephew — 28-year-old Riaz Malik, son of Shahabuddin — was shot dead at bungalow No. 529 in Sector B/14 of Shadman Town, which falls in the jurisdiction of the Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police.

His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for conducting the medico-legal formalities. He was a resident of Orangi Town but had been living with DSP Malik since childhood. The officer told the media that about six men broke into his house at around 3am, adding that he found himself surrounded by four men pointing their guns at him when he woke up.

He said the robbers beat him up and then bound his hands and feet with rope. “Two of them stayed with me while the others moved to the room next to mine where they held my brother and his wife hostage.”

The DSP said the robbers also held another of his brothers and his children hostage at gunpoint, adding that after taking the keys of the cupboards and lockers, the suspects started looting cash, jewellery and other valuables.

It was then that the officer’s nephew, who was on the upper floor of the bungalow, fired some shots in the air, but on hearing the gunshots, the robbers panicked and resorted to indiscriminate firing.

DSP Malik said the men managed to escape after the indiscriminate fire, adding that the family found Riaz lying on the stairs in a pool of blood after the robbers had fled. Their neighbours took him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Shahrah-e-Noorjahan SHO Khalid Nadeem Baig reached the scene of the crime and gathered evidences. He said that the police had found over a dozen empties and some fingerprints, adding that they had also acquired the footage from the cameras installed at a nearby bungalow.

DSP Malik was last posted as the Pakistan Bazaar DSP in 2013, but he had then moved out of the country following death threats to him and his family. He returned home a couple of months ago.

Separately, Sharea Faisal SHO Sarwar Khan’s sister-in-law was shot dead at a bungalow in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Khan said that five men broke into the house in Block-13 at around 8am. He said the suspects opened fire at 40-year-old Dr Ayesha, wife of Shahzad Rehman, after she offered resistance to the attempt to rob the house.

The officer said the woman had returned to the country to attend a wedding and had been living at a relative’s, adding that the suspects managed to escape leaving their car behind.

The police have impounded the vehicle and seized a pistol and a submachine gun with bullets. A case has been registered while further investigation is under way.

Sindh police chief IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of both the murders and ordered the District Central SSP and the District East SSP to submit detailed reports on the incidents to him.