Tue Aug 27, 2019
MD
Monitoring Desk
August 27, 2019

US business investment weakens in Q3

Business

WASHINGTON: New orders for key US-made capital goods rose modestly in July while shipments fell by the most in nearly three years, pointing to continued weakness in business investment and a slowdown in economic growth early in the third quarter, Reuters reported.Coming against the backdrop of an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions, the report from the Commerce Department on Monday could provide more ammunition for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again next month.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a conference of central bankers last week that trade policy uncertainty seems to be playing “a role in the global slowdown and in weak manufacturing and capital spending in the United States.”

Though Powell described the economy as being in a “favorable place,” he reiterated that the U.S. central bank would “act as appropriate” to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track.

