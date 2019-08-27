PGG project meeting held

LAHORE: Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Fuad Hashim Rabbani proposed to interlink the Pakistan Go Global (PGG) project with SMEDA’s SME development initiatives on Monday.

According to SMEDA spokesman, at a meeting with the World Bank officials on the PGG project’s design and modalities, SMEDA had been mandated by the government to promote entrepreneurship in the SME sector.

The World Bank’s current PGG project would help the organisation further strengthen its initiatives to make Pakistani SMEs more competitive. World Bank team leader Ms Adja Mansora expressed confidence on SMEDA’s capabilities on the SME development programme and expressed the hope that the activities to be undertaken in collaboration with the World Bank would help execute the PGG project amicably.

She discussed various proposals with regard to the joint activities and said the programme would be conducted, in its first phase, as a sector agnostic pilot intervention targeting a select number of exporting firms.