APTMA to elect new chairman in Sept

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) is all set to elect its Central Chairman Amanullah Qasim from the value-added garment sector having earlier elected all its past chairmen from basic textile sector, a statement said on Monday.

The nomination was announced by Gohar Ejaz, chairman of the Gohar Group, that earlier saw all its executive members of the zonal and central executive committee from Punjab elected unopposed, it added.

Ejaz said that the majority of 300 members of APTMA are spinners or weavers and have scaled up to enter the knitwear and readymade garment exports. Of the $13 billion textile exports, $8.5 billion are executed by APTMA members, he said, adding that APTMA Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir has also been elected unopposed again for the same slot. Qasim is a leading apparel exporter from Karachi. He is currently the Chairman of All Pakistan Denim Exporters Association.