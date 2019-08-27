close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

APTMA to elect new chairman in Sept

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) is all set to elect its Central Chairman Amanullah Qasim from the value-added garment sector having earlier elected all its past chairmen from basic textile sector, a statement said on Monday.

The nomination was announced by Gohar Ejaz, chairman of the Gohar Group, that earlier saw all its executive members of the zonal and central executive committee from Punjab elected unopposed, it added.

Ejaz said that the majority of 300 members of APTMA are spinners or weavers and have scaled up to enter the knitwear and readymade garment exports. Of the $13 billion textile exports, $8.5 billion are executed by APTMA members, he said, adding that APTMA Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir has also been elected unopposed again for the same slot. Qasim is a leading apparel exporter from Karachi. He is currently the Chairman of All Pakistan Denim Exporters Association.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business