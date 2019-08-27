LCCI launches trade directory

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday launched its Classified Directory of Trade and Industry having data of 4,017 manufacturers, 4,119 exporters, 7,383 importers, 3,693 traders, 44 indenting agents and 5,827 from the services sector, a statement said.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that the Lahore Chamber is the only chamber in the country that is regularly publishing the sector-specific directories for its members.

The LCCI Classified Directory has been designed to help business entrepreneurs know about the businesses, he said, adding that this new directory will enable the businessmen to be more involved with the economic development activities. The directory will prove an essential reference for every firm having business interests, Hyder said.

The LCCI Classified Directory will be sent to all leading business organisations and chambers in the country and abroad and to the foreign missions in Pakistan to ensure strong contacts between the chamber members and foreign investors, he added.