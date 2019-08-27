Gold up Rs450/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs450/tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices moved up to Rs89,000/tola. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs386 to Rs76,303. In the international market, gold rates rose by $3/ounce to $1,531. Jewellers said the local prices still remained lower by Rs2,000/tola, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs450/tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices moved up to Rs89,000/tola. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs386 to Rs76,303. In the international market, gold rates rose by $3/ounce to $1,531. Jewellers said the local prices still remained lower by Rs2,000/tola, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.