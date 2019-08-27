close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Gold up Rs450/tola

Business

August 27, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs450/tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices moved up to Rs89,000/tola. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs386 to Rs76,303. In the international market, gold rates rose by $3/ounce to $1,531. Jewellers said the local prices still remained lower by Rs2,000/tola, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

