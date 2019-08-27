Nestle’s half-yearly profit down 29pc

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nestle Pakistan Limited’s profit fell 29 percent to Rs4.472 billion for the six months’ period ended June 30, 2019, bringing earning per share (EPS) to Rs98.61, a company statement said on Monday.
The food giant had earned Rs6.309 billion with an EPS of Rs139.13 in the corresponding period a year earlier.
The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs90/share for the six months’ period. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (2QCY19), the company announced a profit of Rs2.197 billion with an EPS of Rs48.46, compared to Rs2.928 billion posted in the same period last year.
Topline Securities in a note said the net earnings for the quarter under review went down 25 percent year-on-year, mainly because of depletion in gross profit margins.
