Nestle’s half-yearly profit down 29pc

Nestle Pakistan Limited’s profit fell 29 percent to Rs4.472 billion for the six months’ period ended June 30, 2019, bringing earning per share (EPS) to Rs98.61, a company statement said on Monday.

The food giant had earned Rs6.309 billion with an EPS of Rs139.13 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs90/share for the six months’ period. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (2QCY19), the company announced a profit of Rs2.197 billion with an EPS of Rs48.46, compared to Rs2.928 billion posted in the same period last year.

Topline Securities in a note said the net earnings for the quarter under review went down 25 percent year-on-year, mainly because of depletion in gross profit margins.