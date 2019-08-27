Lotte Chemical earns Rs1.764bln in 2nd quarter

KARACHI: Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited on Monday announced a profit after tax of up to Rs1.764 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which translates into earning per share (EPS) of Rs1.17.

A statement said the chemical maker earned Rs990 million with an EPS of Rs0.65 in the corresponding quarter period earlier. The company did not announce any interim cash dividend for the quarter.

The company said its net sales for 2QCY19 increased 28 percent year-on-year to Rs1.7066 billion, chiefly on account of a 26 percent devaluation of rupee against the US dollar. The gross margins also increased by 237 bps year-on-year to 15 percent during the second quarter, which the company said was due to 14 percent year-on-year increase in international PTA (purified terephthalic) margins (average $200/ton) coupled with rupee depreciation.

Other income went up 105 percent year-on-year to Rs260 million during the period under review on the back of income from higher short-term fixed deposits (Rs6.691 billion as of March 2019). Arif Habib Limited in a note said, “Currently the international PTA margins are hovering around $170/ton, which is higher than our long-term assumption of $130/ton.”