Tue Aug 27, 2019
AFP
August 27, 2019

Firefighting

Business

AFP
August 27, 2019

A supertanker, an aerial firefighting airtanker, throws water in the fight against forest fires in the surroundings of Robore in eastern Bolivia. The Bolivian government on Friday took delivery of a “supertanker” aircraft to help extinguish fires that have destroyed around 7,770 square kilometers of the eastern province of Santa Cruz for the past month. Neighbouring Brazil and Paraguay are also battling separate wildfires that have devastated large areas of their rainforests, including many in the Amazon basin.

