Rupee strengthens

The rupee ended higher on Monday, as dollar supplies exceeded demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 157.35 against the greenback, 17 paisas up from Friday’s closing of 157.52. Dealers said the currency continued to appreciate due to fewer import payments and increased dollar supply in the market.

“Inflows of the US currency also improved because of the dollar selling by exporters and moneychangers,” a dealer at a commercial bank said.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 157.80 against the dollar, compared with 157.90 in the previous trade.

Investors were worried about the rising tensions between Pakistan and India over Kashmir issue, another dealer said. Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on the Kashmir issue and the government's future strategy on the situation in the occupied region.

US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan could handle their dispute over occupied Kashmir on their own, but he would mediate, if needed.

However, the establishment of a high-powered 12-member National Financial Action Task Force Coordination Committee amid implementation of all FATF-related tasks could provide some fuel for further rupee gains, a dealer said.