Stocks plunge 2.7pc on continuing tensions with India

The capital market decline by 2.7 percent on Monday, shedding more than 800 points on the back of escalating Kashmir issue, and prompting many investors to book gains made over the past few sessions, dealers said.

Saad Hashmey, executive director, BMA Capital Management, said, “The benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 829 points during the day, as the tension between Pakistan and India continued to weigh on investors, who booked some gains post last few trading sessions.”

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 index lost 2.65 percent or 829.42 points to close at 30,520.60 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 3.05 percent or 452.58 points to end at 14,395.38 points level.

Of 335 active scrips, 56 went up, 269 retreated, and 10 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 122.081 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 230.725 million shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stock fell sharply lower led by scrips across the board on global equity selloff.” Escalating US-China trade tensions, uncertainty over outcome of FATF evaluations, foreign outflows and weak global crude oil prices played a catalytic role in the bearish close, he added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said the market went down on technical grounds as it gained around nine percent last week. Since it was also roll over week, investors would sell their positions to settle open contracts.

“Now all eyes would be glued to upcoming inflation numbers. If it stayed below 11 percent the market will move accordingly,” Salman said. The market opened weak on Monday, as it had ended bearish in the last trading session on Friday prompted by fake news from India that claimed Pakistan was about to be placed on the FATF blacklist.

However, the denial of the news by almost all, including the FATF officials as well as the Pakistani Ministry of Finance, failed to put the market back in a positive direction.

The index last week recorded an increase of nine percent or 2,585 points which has been highest in the history of the stock market gains on week basis. The gains would have been more if Friday’s session had was not marred by a massive whipping. Net loss was 534 points or 1.68 percent.

The development badly bruised the sentiment which was yet to recover. The highest gainers were Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs108.65 to close at Rs2,281.65/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs27.30 to finish at Rs576.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Murree Brewery, down Rs38.60 to close at Rs734.40/share, and Bhanero Textile, down Rs38.00 to close at Rs762.00share. Lotte Chemical recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 19.792 billion shares. Its scrip gained Rs0.23 to end at Rs16.52/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Silk Bank Limited, recording a turnover of 3.019 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.02 to end at Rs0.85/share.