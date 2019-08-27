NAB withdraws tax cases against businessmen

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has withdrawn the notices it served on the members of business community in connection with income and sales tax cases, a move that has been widely cheered by the stakeholders, The News learnt on Monday.

Last week, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal had stated the bureau would stop pursuing income tax or sales tax related cases against businessmen and would refer them to tax authorities for investigations.

Iqbal, in a meeting with the officials of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), on August 23, had said the NAB would not process the tax cases against the businessmen, while all such previous cases had been referred back to the tax authorities.

The head of anti-corruption watchdog had also announced that all the notices served on the owners of flour mills of Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan Division now stood recalled. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President FPCCI, commended the immediate implementation of the decisions announced by the chairman of the accountability office.

“These instant actions have restored the confidence of the business community and they will help boost economic activities in every business sector,” Achakzai said adding that the NAB had proved it was serious in playing its role in resolving business community’s issues.

The FPCCI in a statement noted the entire business community of the country was all praise for the NAB and the measures taken by it for transparency and eliminating the corruption of the country.

In its last meeting, federal cabinet had decided to make some procedural changes in the working of the NAB to promote a business- and investment-friendly environment for the revival of the ailing economy.

The government, after reaching the conclusion that involving NAB in the tax cases would be counterproductive for the business activities as well economy, revisited its earlier decision. In the light of business community's complaints against the NAB, the federal cabinet had debated on finding ways to foil the practices like arm-twisting and blackmailing by some NAB officials against the businessmen.

Moreover, a special desk has also been set up at NAB headquarters to protect the interests of the business community. The top accountability official had also stated the bureau would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to improve the country’s image, badly marred by the money launderers, while vowing not to show any leniency to such rogue elements. “However, the businessmen will not be bothered henceforth,” said the chairman.