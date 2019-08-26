Naeemul Haq rejects Chan’s resignation news

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq on Sunday categorically rejected a news about the resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan as Prime Minister's spokesperson and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's appointment in his place.

"Recent rumours about the resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan and the appointment of Chaudhry Fawad as (the prime minister's) spokesperson are totally false and mischievous," he said in a statement.