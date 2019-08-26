close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 26, 2019

Naeemul Haq rejects Chan’s resignation news

National

A
APP
August 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq on Sunday categorically rejected a news about the resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan as Prime Minister's spokesperson and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's appointment in his place.

"Recent rumours about the resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan and the appointment of Chaudhry Fawad as (the prime minister's) spokesperson are totally false and mischievous," he said in a statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan