NAB to take mega corruption cases to logical end: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is working hard to take the mega corruption cases to logical conclusion and all possible resources are being utilised in this regard.

"The basic aim of NAB is to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and recover looted money from corrupt elements with iron hands as per law," he said in a statement on Sunday.

The NAB chairman said that NAB has so far recovered Rs326 billion from corrupt elements since its inception and deposited in the national exchequer. "A record sum of Rs71 billion has been recovered directly and indirectly from the corrupt element in the last 20 months and deposited in the national exchequer which is a record achievement," he said.

Likewise, he said the NAB has also filed 600 corruption references in different accountability courts in last 20 months. "Billions of rupees had also been recovered from owners of various illegal housing societies and returned to the affected people," he said. Presently, the NAB chairman said there are 1223 references under trial in respected accountability courts of the country and their total worth is approximately Rs900 billion.

He said that NAB is a national organisation and its officers are performing their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication by considering it as national duty. "Faith of NAB is to ensure corruption free Pakistan and officers are strictly adhering to accountability for all policy throughout the country," he said.