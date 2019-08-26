Mandviwalla concerned over Zardari’s health

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla has expressed grave concern over the health condition of former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari in prison and demanded to shift him to hospital immediately.

In a statement, Mandviwalla said that doctors had advised to shift Zardari to hospital and provide him required health treatment and facilities. He said the government should follow doctors' advice. He said every prisoner has a right to medical treatment.