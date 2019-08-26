PM failed to advocate Kashmir cause in world: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan totally failed to advocate Kashmir cause in the world and have gone in hiding instead of raising Kashmiri people’s plight to the world by visiting all countries that could help to resolve this issue.

"The president, prime minister and foreign minister should have gone to different countries in the world to present Pakistan's case but the foreign minister is holding press conference within the country," said Information Secretary of PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah in a statement on Saturday.

Dr Nafisa Shah said prime minister has nothing better to do than tweeting one after the other. On the other hand, she said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went to Azad Jammu and Kashmir to observe Eid with his Kashmiri brethren whereas the same midnight Ms. Faryal Talpur was dragged out of her hospital bed and shifted to prison.