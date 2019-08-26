Man strangles wife for not bearing child

OKARA: A man allegedly strangled his wife for not bearing a child at Bheni Manzoorwali on Sunday.

Accused Muhammad Saleem was married to Chanan Bibi three years ago. However, the couple was still issueless. On the day of the incident, the couple quarreled on the issue. Later, accused Saleem along with his four accomplices allegedly pour poison in the mouth of Chanan Bibi and later strangled her. Police have registered a case.

CHILD DROWNS: A three-year-old child drowned when a tractor-trolley overturned in the middle of River Ravi. A tractor-trolley was carrying passengers on the other side of the river when suddenly it overturned and the people fell in the river. As a result, a three-year-old child drowned.

NEWBORN FOUND FROM STREET: People found a newborn from a street corner at 27/1L village on Sunday.Some passersby spotted the newborn wrapped in a cloth and informed the local police. The police rushed to the spot and took the child in custody. Later, the police shifted the child to the THQ Hospital Renala Khurd.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A girl committed suicide at 40/D village on Sunday.Rukhsana ended her life by taking poison.