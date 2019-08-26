close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
August 26, 2019

Efforts on to improve education quality

National

August 26, 2019

DAGGAR: Speakers at a workshop here on Sunday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was committed to improving the quality of education.

Deputy District Education Officer (DDEO) Ifitkharul Ghani was the chief guest while several principals and teachers from high and higher secondary schools were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Iftikharul Ghani said that initiatives for educational facilities would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The official said the enrollment campaign, particularly of girl students, had already been launched.

