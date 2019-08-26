Buzdar monitors relief work in flood-hit areas

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday himself reviewed flood-affected areas and monitored relief activities in the districts, including Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan.

He said that arrangements for the provision of edibles and medicines had been made on preferential basis and administrative officers had also been directed to monitor relief activities of the affected people in their respective districts and ensure ongoing relief operations continuously.

The chief minister said that administrative officers had also been directed to ensure availability of medicines in medical camps besides provision of fodder and grass for the livestock. Flood-affected people should not face any distress or discomfort. The agony of the affected people is my own and the Punjab government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the calamity-stricken people of the affected villages in their hour of trial and need. The administrations of the districts concerned and relief providing institutions should vigorously extend the all-out help to the affected people.

Usman Buzdar said it was not the time to sit in office or at home but to help the flood-affectees in their respective affected villages.

Kashmiris: Usman Buzdar has said that India has turned paradise of Held Kashmir into a hell for the Kashmiri people.

Modi government has constrained the freedom of living on the unarmed Kashmiris for the past number of days, he said. The passion for freedom among the Kashmiri people has further heightened despite imposition of continuous curfew and crackdown on them.