FIA hands over murderer to Mela police

SARGODHA: Police have arrested an absconder wanted in a murder case from Abu Dhabi with the help of Interpol.

According to the police, absconder Zafar Iqbal s/o Muhammad Rafique, resident of Chak 18-SB, had allegedly killed Imtiaz Ahmed in 2006 over a land dispute in the precincts of Mela police station. The accused had fled Abu Dhabi after committing crime. The Federal Investigation Agency handed over the accused to the Mela police at Islamabad Airport.

Anti-polio drive: As many as 55,514 children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine during a three-day anti-polio drive starting at Tehsil Bhera from August 26. According to official sources, the Health Department had completed all arrangements in this regard.