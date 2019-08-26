close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 26, 2019

FIA hands over murderer to Mela police

National

A
APP
August 26, 2019

SARGODHA: Police have arrested an absconder wanted in a murder case from Abu Dhabi with the help of Interpol.

According to the police, absconder Zafar Iqbal s/o Muhammad Rafique, resident of Chak 18-SB, had allegedly killed Imtiaz Ahmed in 2006 over a land dispute in the precincts of Mela police station. The accused had fled Abu Dhabi after committing crime. The Federal Investigation Agency handed over the accused to the Mela police at Islamabad Airport.

Anti-polio drive: As many as 55,514 children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine during a three-day anti-polio drive starting at Tehsil Bhera from August 26. According to official sources, the Health Department had completed all arrangements in this regard.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan