Mon Aug 26, 2019
Man shot dead

National

NANKANA SAHIB: A man was shot dead at Ahata Sahan Singh Chak 6 on Saturday night. Amanat was sleeping on the roof of his house when some unidentified persons shot him dead.

SHO APPOINTED: DPO Faisal Shahzad has appointed Ali Hussain as Syedwala police SHO here. The DPO sent Muhammad Abbas to the Police Lines.

